Experts warn parents after man arrested for allegedly soliciting kids on social media

Nashville man is charged with sex crimes after he was accused of using Snapchat and Kik to target children.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is charged with sex crimes against children after authorities said he was soliciting children through social media.

The man is accused of using Snapchat and Kik to target the children. Those are just two of the apps police said people are using to target kids.

One family shares what they did to handle social media in their household.

Dave Landeo has two girls entering their second year of college.

“When they were in elementary school, we didn’t give them phones until middle school. That’s when we gave them their phones and saw what they were looking at,” Landeo said.

They also gave their children rules to follow.

“We would take their phones up at night and charge them downstairs, so they didn’t have it all night long,” he said.

They also felt as parents it was important to not stifle their creativity.

“They want to become animators and they’re very creative so as far as that they’re actually using it (social media) for their advantage now,” Landeo said.

Retired FBI agent and author Scott Augenbaum said the Landeos did it exactly right.

“Do you know what your kids are doing online? It’s a question I ask all the time we have to educate ourselves,” Augenbaum said.

After education, he said talk to your kids.

“We are all looking for a technical solution for a parenting issue. If you go out and buy all these different types of software the kids are going to figure out a way to get around it,” Augenbaum said.

He said without these parameters, the effects of these types of crimes on children is detrimental.

“It doesn’t have to happen. Educate. Take the steps and realize the threat is real,” he said.

Augenbaum said The National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids website is a great resource to help parents stay current on the latest social media trends.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later tonight
Damaging winds are a threat tonight along with the potential for hail as strong storms track...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

Latest News

Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
Man accused of soliciting kids on social media
Nashville man drowns in Florida
Missing items hidden by Alex Friedmann found