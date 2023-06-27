Drake receives key to Shelby County

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery presented Drake with a key to Shelby County.
Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery presented Drake with a key to Shelby County.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drake is not performing on Thursday, but he made sure to stop by Memphis this week.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery presented Drake with a key to Shelby County on Monday night.

The multi-grammy award-winning artist was originally set to kick off his “It’s A Blur” tour with 21 Savage on Thursday but was rescheduled to August 6th.

The concert will still take place at the FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Nashville man dies after drowning incident at Florida beach
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: Henry Co. inmate back in custody, one still on the run
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police identify man killed at Edgehill apartment complex, detectives pursuing ‘strong leads’
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters

Latest News

Man faces nearly 20 charges after leading deputies on cross-county pursuit in stolen car,...
Man charged after leading deputies on cross-county pursuit in stolen car, sheriff’s office says
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Leslie County native, music legend Bobby Osborne dies
Car with woman inside hit by train
Boil order issued for Pickett and Overton counties