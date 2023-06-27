Dickson County business owner indicted

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Dickson County business owner was indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Teresa Lynn McCandless Overton, 57, was charged with one count of theft over $10,000, nine counts of tax evasion and nine counts of destruction and tampering of governmental records related to the filing of false sales returns, according to a department of revenue media release.

Overton’s bond was set at $75,000. No further details were released.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in the release. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

Overton faces a maximum of six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for the theft charge. Overton could also face additional sentencing and fines for the tampering and tax evasion charges.

