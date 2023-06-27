Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.(Hyun Fumio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members-only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders, and membership fees play a big role in the company being able to offer low prices.

Netflix started the trend by stopping password sharing for people who don’t share a roof.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
Walton County Sheriff's Office
Nashville man dies after drowning incident at Florida beach
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates
TN Most Wanted: Henry Co. inmate back in custody, one still on the run
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police identify man killed at Edgehill apartment complex, detectives pursuing ‘strong leads’
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters

Latest News

FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
At 65, Richard Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
Car with woman inside hit by train
Boil order issued for Pickett and Overton counties