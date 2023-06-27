Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Overton and Pickett counties, according to emergency officials.

The notice comes after the county experienced a “problem” at a water treatment plant.

“We are working diligently to rectify this situation and currently implementing solutions to rectify this situation and should have the plant in normal working in order soon,” emergency officials said in a Facebook post. “We are also issuing a boil water advisory till further notice. You may experience low pressure or no water at all.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances. We have experienced a problem at Water Treatment Plant. We are working diligently to... Posted by Overton/Pickett E-911 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.