Airbnb cracking down on unauthorized Nashville parties during holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Airbnb says it is cracking down on authorized parties in Nashville and across Tennessee.

Airbnb, the short-term rental company, said measures aimed at reducing the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties will be in effect, according to a media release.

“This crackdown will see a block on certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over the upcoming holiday weekend for entire home listings in Nashville and across Tennessee, and throughout the United States,” Airbnb said. “These defenses impact bookings identified as potentially higher risk, complementing our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s party ban.”

Airbnb said this approach led to fewer reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties last year.

Residents in Nashville and Tennessee can get in touch with Airbnb in real-time via its Neighborhood Support Line if they spot an authorized party in progress at a home believed to be booked by Airbnb.

