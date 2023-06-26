WATCH: Record-breaking dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition

Sounders competed in San Diego to try to break his own world record. (Credit: KRMB via CNN Newsource)
By KFMB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - Sounders, a world record-holding diving dog, competed in San Diego to try to break his own record.

More than 100 dogs competed in the North America Dog Diving event at Valley Center Dog Dock.

“What’s needed most to be a dock diving dog is driving. They need to want to get that toy no matter what,” dog trainer Pam Sheets said.

Laurel Bankey is the owner of Sounders, an 8-year-old whippet.

“There’s never been a dog in the world that has jumped farther or higher than him. He jumped 36 feet 11 inches for distance,” she said.

Last fall, Sounders set the record for a 9-foot vertical jump.

“He’s one of those one-in-a-million whippets that just has the confidence and drive to do anything to get that toy,” Sheets said.

Sounders plans to splash new records soon. His next big competition is in October.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later tonight
Damaging winds are a threat tonight along with the potential for hail as strong storms track...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

Latest News

FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Closing arguments set in trial of deputy accused of failing to stop Parkland school shooter
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states