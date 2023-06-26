Dump truck fire on I-24 causing delays in Murfreesboro
Emergency responders urge motorists to use caution while the wreckage is cleared.
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Monday morning vehicle fire on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro caused the interstate to be shut down.
Crews responded to I-24 eastbound at the New Salem Highway exit at about 9 a.m. and quickly worked to put out the fire. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck caught on fire, causing emergency responders to close I-24 while the fire was extinguished.
As of 10:15 a.m., one lane had reopened but traffic continued to crawl slowly.
