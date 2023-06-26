UT’s Pride of the Southland Band to play in London Band Week

The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band will break a world record as the largest band to ever perform in London.
The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will break a world record as the...
The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will break a world record as the largest band to ever perform in London.(WVLT)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pride of the Southland Band is breaking a Guinness World Record at London Band Week. They will be the largest band ever to perform in the city.

The band left for airports in Knoxville, Nashville, Atlanta and Charlotte on Monday. About 300 band members and staff took five different flights to make it to the U.K.

“Everyone’s just waiting to be there. It’s so exciting,” said Sydney Flenniken, Assistant Drum Major for the Pride.

London Band Week is an invitation-only event where bands from all over the world collaborate and perform.

“From what I’ve been told, there’s never been a band our size, a single band, that has performed in England,” said band director, Dr. Michael Stewart.

“We actually contacted Guinness World Records, and we’re setting a record, which is amazing. I’ve never been part of a world record, and that’s extremely exciting to know that my name’s going to be in a history book,” said Chandler DeArmond, Drum Major.

The Pride will be playing some new music in collaboration with bands overseas, but no U.T. performance could be complete without a Vol fan’s favorite song.

“It’ll be a good mix of a lot of different types of musical styles, but they’ll definitely get a lot of ‘Rocky Top.’ That won’t be a problem,” said Stewart.

The Pride will perform three times while in London. Those performances can be streamed online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Boil water notice issued after ‘problem’ at Tennessee water plant
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
These new laws are going into effect in Tennessee on July 1
Two people from Tennessee have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in the past week.
Two men from Tennessee drown in dangerous Florida waters
A CSX single-car hit an SUV on Tuesday morning in Thompson's Station.
Woman critically injured after SUV gets hit by train in Thompson’s Station

Latest News

Fans buzz with excitement over NHL Draft
Protecting your license plates from being stolen
The different types of heat alerts
Dangers of hot cars
Midstate organization says innocent animals are being euthanized