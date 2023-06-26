Two Fayetteville residents facing murder charges in Lincoln Co. fentanyl death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports two Fayetteville residents have been indicted following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in connection to the drug-related of a man earlier this year.

The TBI said on Feb. 9 agents joined deputies investigating the death of Edward Adam Carter. He died from a drug overdose and was found at a residence on Crescent Drive.

The investigation revealed Carter died from fentanyl toxicity, the TBI said. Jesse Dylan Hicks and Harley Hall were identified as the people who provided the drugs that killed Carter.

On June 20, the Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted the two with second-degree murder and sale and delivery of Schedule II charges.

They were both arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a bond of $550,000 and $500,000, respectively.

