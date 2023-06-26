Tennessee to receive $813 million as part of Biden’s ‘Internet for All’ initiative

More than 7% of the country is underserved when it comes to internet access, according to the FCC.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – President Joe Biden on Monday pledged every U.S. household would have internet access by 2030 thanks to billions of dollars in federal funding.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced it has allocated $42.45 billion in funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories to deploy “affordable, reliable high-speed internet service to everyone in America.” More than $813 million will go to Tennessee, according to a NTIA media release.

The funding includes more than $1 billion each for 19 states, with the remaining states falling below that threshold. Allotments range from $100.7 million for Washington, D.C., to $3.3 billion for Texas.

Biden said more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cable that provides internet access. Some of those are from $25 billion in initial funding as part of the “American Rescue Plan.”

“High-speed internet isn’t a luxury anymore,” he said. “It’s become an absolute necessity.”

More than 7% of the country is underserved when it comes to internet access, according to the Federal Communications Commission’s analysis.

Congress approved the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, along with several other internet expansion initiatives, through the infrastructure bill Biden signed in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

