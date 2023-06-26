Spike in mail thefts in Green Hills creating frustration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Green Hills area are speaking out in frustration after seeing a spike in stolen mail from homes. Some people in the West Nashville neighborhood said they’ve been hit twice in two weeks.

For the people who live on Harding Place, some say this issue seems to be getting worse.

“People just think they can do whatever they want,” Green Hills resident Laurissa Roberts said.

It was a frustrating realization Roberts said it all started with this video.

On June 16, around 2 p.m. Roberts noticed a car.

“I noticed a car come up the drive and kind of lurking around,” Roberts said. “I thought nothing of it, but then they rolled their window down and were looking into my carport.”

Seconds later, Roberts said the car turned around, exited the circle, and stole her mail. Roberts said the incident happened hours after she stuck a handful of baby announcements in her mailbox and flipped up the red flag.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have our check stolen, but it was definitely a very personal card so, that’s too bad,” Roberts said.

After posting what happened to her online, she found out that someone else wasn’t so lucky.

“It was the same people and the same car,” Roberts said. “I think it sucks that we can’t even use our mailboxes. Everyone now says, don’t use your mailbox, don’t use your mailbox.”

On Friday, Metro Police arrested two people who were allegedly stealing mail in Belle Meade, creating counterfeit checks, and stealing more than $40,000.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same people,” Roberts said.

But with the two people still out there, Roberts is now telling people to keep an eye out and take these crimes seriously.

“No one is filing police reports thinking ‘oh, it’s just mail,’ but it’s actually a federal crime,” Roberts said.

While Roberts prays for the officers to find the two who stole her mail, she said she is hoping for a longer-term solution to mail theft around the city.

