Service dogs complete training by Tennessee inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seven service dogs have completed monthslong training conducted by inmates in Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) custody.

The dogs have spent the last 18 to 24 months inside TDOC facilities to complete their training. They graduated last week from the Retrieving Independence (RI) program and will now enter their forever homes within the community.

Dogs begin the RI program at 16 weeks old, according to a TDOC release. While at the facility, the dogs receive specific training from inmates to meet the needs of the recipient they’ve been matched with.

“It gives me a sense of responsibility and a sense of purpose,” Tyler, an inmate trainer at the Turney Center Industrial Complex, said. “Also, it helps to restore dignity – being able to make a contribution to somebody in need and do something important.”

Roughly 100 dogs have graduated from the program thus far since its establishment 11 years ago. Currently, 28 service dogs are being trained by offenders within TDOC.

