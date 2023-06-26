Service dogs complete training by Tennessee inmates

The dogs have spent the last 18-24 months living inside prison facilities to receive their training.
Seven service dogs have completed training by TDOC inmates and will now enter their forever...
Seven service dogs have completed training by TDOC inmates and will now enter their forever homes.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seven service dogs have completed monthslong training conducted by inmates in Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) custody.

The dogs have spent the last 18 to 24 months inside TDOC facilities to complete their training. They graduated last week from the Retrieving Independence (RI) program and will now enter their forever homes within the community.

Dogs begin the RI program at 16 weeks old, according to a TDOC release. While at the facility, the dogs receive specific training from inmates to meet the needs of the recipient they’ve been matched with.

“It gives me a sense of responsibility and a sense of purpose,” Tyler, an inmate trainer at the Turney Center Industrial Complex, said. “Also, it helps to restore dignity – being able to make a contribution to somebody in need and do something important.”

Roughly 100 dogs have graduated from the program thus far since its establishment 11 years ago. Currently, 28 service dogs are being trained by offenders within TDOC.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later tonight
Damaging winds are a threat tonight along with the potential for hail as strong storms track...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

Latest News

Manchester Police Department logo
Manchester police warn of bear in the area
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Mom, daughter, daughter’s boyfriend face murder charges in fatal overdose case, police say
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Edgehill apartment complex