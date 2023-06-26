Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later tonight
Damaging winds are a threat tonight along with the potential for hail as strong storms track...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

Latest News

TDOT to suspend construction for July 4 holiday
First celebrity golf classic hosted by Rudy Kalis
Police "have strong leads" in Edgehill shooting
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students