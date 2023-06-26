Prosecutors present new video, evidence, in Cobra bar murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prosecutors revealed new surveillance video Monday that could prove to be a critical piece of evidence in the murder trial of Horace Williamson, one of the men accused in the double-murder of two people outside The Cobra bar in 2018.

Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio were both shot to death in a violent robbery in the bar’s parking lot around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2018.

The case’s lead investigator, William Ashworth, testified Monday as the prosecution’s final witness. He walked the jury through Williamson’s movements in the days before and after the murders. That included surveillance video from a gas station that showed Williamson driving a stolen Chevy Cruise - the same car used in The Cobra bar killings.

Surveillance footage three hours after the shooting showed Williamson and Demontrey Logsdon, the alleged shooter, at a gas station where one of the victim’s credit cards was used.

Detective Chad Gish, who pulled data from Williamson and Logsdon’s cell phones, testified that around 11 a.m. that same morning, Williamson made a Google search using the word, ‘cobra,’ and clicked on a news article related to the shooting.

“Did Mr. Williamson search news sites before this crime happened? No,” Gish testified. “I did not see any record of that, but now several hours after the murder we see him searching for the Cobra bar.”

Williamson’s defense contends the cell phone data does not put Williamson at the scene of the crime.

“Did you find any information on [Williamson’s] phone that placed him at the Cobra bar at 3:23 a.m. on August 17, 2018?” defense attorney Michael Freeman asked.

“No,” Gish replied.

It is unclear if the defense will call any witnesses of its own Tuesday morning. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday.

