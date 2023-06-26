Preparing your A/C for extreme heat headed to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee is preparing for the first major heat wave of the summer with temperatures getting near 100 degrees later this week.

Before you crank up the A/C to stay cool, there are several steps to make sure it doesn’t go out.

Mechanics at L.A.W. Inc. in Nashville are preparing to fix dozens of air conditioners later this week. Owner Jeff Latondress said dirty air filters cause most of the A/C issues because people don’t think to change them, and it can lead to overheating.

A simple test can also find any refrigerant leaks that could cause a compressor to blow. Latondress said systems that are starting to have issues will stop working under the pressure of extreme heat.

“You have to do the same thing to your car as you do your house,” Latondress said. “Clean filters, check the refrigerant level, check all of the cooling system components because that cools everything off and that is how the air conditioner works.”

He said spending a little bit of money on a tune-up now can save a lot down the road for a major repair.

Metro Action Commission is also preparing to help people through this heat wave. The Summer Cooling program provides free fans and window air conditioning units to people in Davidson County.

“A typical customer might be someone who cranked up their air conditioner for the first time and realized that it doesn’t work or that it is not cooling adequately,” Director of Communications Lisa McCrady said. “Because as you know, temperatures can get very extreme here in our city.”

Priority is given to people over the age of 60 and under the age of 5 with medical conditions. People can also qualify for the program based on income level. You can sign up in person at the Metro Action office or online.

They’ve already delivered 26 air conditioners so far this summer. Another 60 are on hand and more than 40 are currently being shipped to Nashville, McCrady said. Metro Action Commission also offers energy bill assistance programs to help people pay for the electricity needed to run these units.

“We have it all kind of bundled and packaged for our residents here,” McCrady said. “Often times that is a sigh of relief for our senior population.”

Both McCrady and Latondress said the best thing you can do is prepare before the extreme heat hits the region.

“Just look at all the components and make sure they are ok before it gets 100 degrees,” Latondress said. “Then you are broken down and waiting a week to get worked on.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.