Police investigating deadly shooting at Edgehill apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night in the Edgehill area.

According to MNPD, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex on Edghill Avenue,

Police arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a door outside an apartment. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect get in a car and flee the scene.

Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue. (WSMV)

