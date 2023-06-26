Police investigating deadly shooting at Edgehill apartment complex

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment door late Sunday night.
One man is dead and police are looking for the suspect after a shooting in Edgehill.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night in the Edgehill area.

According to MNPD, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex on Edghill Avenue,

Police arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a door outside an apartment. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect get in a car and flee the scene.

Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.(WSMV)

