Police investigating deadly shooting at Edgehill apartment complex
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment door late Sunday night.
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night in the Edgehill area.
According to MNPD, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex on Edghill Avenue,
Police arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a door outside an apartment. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspect get in a car and flee the scene.
