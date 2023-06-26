Police identify man killed at Edgehill apartment complex, detectives pursuing ‘strong leads’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department reports its homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads in Sunday night’s fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in the Edgehill community.

Police say Eric Whigham was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. and found Whigham down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, MNPD said.

Police say their investigation shows that Whigham had been talking with another man when Whigham began to walk away. The man then opened fire on him and ran away, according to investigators.

Whigham was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“The Specialized Investigations Division is assisting in this case as it does in all homicide investigations,” MNPD said.

