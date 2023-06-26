Nashville man dies after drowning incident at Florida beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSMV) – A Nashville man died Saturday after being rescued off the coast of a Florida beach.

The man, identified as a 58-year-old, was among two water-related deaths in Walton County in less than three days, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Units were called to Scenic Gulf Drive after a 911 caller reported multiple people struggling in the water.

Rescue crews arrived and immediately entered the water, according to a media release, rescuing two men and a teenager from the water. All three were transported to a local hospital, where the Nashville man died.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old from Texas died after being rescued from the water on Thursday.

Officials said both incidents happened while single red flags were flying, meaning swimmers should swim at their own risk and close to shore. However, surf conditions prompted double red flags for several days on Walton County beaches during which both South Walton Fire District and Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous water rescues and drowning incidents, the release said.

“Our agencies continue to educate those visiting our beaches on the dangers of the Gulf and its unforgiving nature. We encourage those who plan to take a trip to the beach to swim near a lifeguard and know how to break the grip of a rip current. If you cannot swim, stay out of the water,” officials said in the release. “The choice to enter the water under any circumstance that risks the lives of you or your loved ones also puts the lives of our first responders in jeopardy. Know the flag system and respect it.”

SWFD said entering the water under double red flag conditions can result in a $500 fine or criminal citation from law enforcement.

