Mount Juliet orchard preps for summer after losing peaches to spring freeze

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A late-March freeze destroyed nearly all of the peaches at Breeden’s Orchard leaving the farm to find ways to draw visitors this summer.

Owner Aimee Dorfman said one of the farm’s main summer attractions in June and July is the option to pick your own peaches. This season, they do not have enough peaches to offer that. Dorfman said the weather is to blame.

“In February, when everybody was wearing flip flops and enjoying themselves because the weather was so beautiful, the peach trees went into bloom,” she said. “So we came out of dormancy too early, essentially, the trees were in bloom, and then we got hit with the freeze March 21 through around March 23.”

Now, the orchard will source fresh peaches from other states, like Alabama and South Carolina.

“People can still get them, they just aren’t getting that experience where they can pick them themselves,” Dorfman said.

Dorfman said that incurs a different type of cost and financial burden.

“We have a very small fee to come pick the peaches, and then you pay for basically the peaches that you purchase,” she said. “That little fee, we’re out of that, because we’re not offering it. Now we’re sourcing peaches from other places, and peaches are super expensive this year, because they are so difficult to get, and so there’s a cost you can’t go too far above.”

The orchard hosts cooking and sewing classes, market nights, and kids activities. There is also a market with fresh produce and baked goods onsite.

You can view the full list of events and offerings on their Facebook page.

