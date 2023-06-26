Mom, daughter, daughter’s boyfriend face murder charges in fatal overdose case, police say

MNPD says the three suspects conspired to sell the victim a substance containing fentanyl.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following months of investigation into the December 2022 overdose death of 43-year-old Jamie Hughes in her Belmont-Hillsboro area home, three people have now been arrested, Metro Police said Friday.

Police said a mom, daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend are facing charges of second degree murder and distribution of drugs. Tamara Sue Morales, 56, of Portland, her daughter, Alexandra Guerriero, 31, of Nashville, and Guerriero’s boyfriend, Maxwell Delancy, 33, of Nashville, were all arrested, according to Metro Police.

Based on the investigation, the three suspects had contact with Hughes and conspired to sell her a substance containing fentanyl. Police said the narcotic sale is believed to have taken place at a Wallace Road motel on Dec. 21, 2022.

Hughes was found dead at her home the following day.

Police say Delancy was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hermitage after detectives spotted him at an area gas station and followed the vehicle to a motel. The driver, Kelando Cato, 42, was wanted on for especially aggravated robbery charges in connection to the shooting of a woman during a carjacking on Ocala Drive on Jan. 12, police said.

Cato had a pistol and fentanyl with him at the time of his arrest, police said.

“In addition to the outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant, Cato was also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Cato has aggravated assault and felony cocaine convictions in his past), gun possession during the commission of a dangerous drug felony, and possession of fentanyl for resale.”

Police say as Delancy was being arrested, a drug task force in Sumner County arrested Morales at her Portland home. Guerriero was taken into custody at a Hermitage apartment complex.

Bond for the trio was set at $125,000 each and Cato is jailed in lieu of $151,000 bond, police said.

“For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms later tonight
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Damaging winds are a threat tonight along with the potential for hail as strong storms track...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

Latest News

Manchester Police Department logo
Manchester police warn of bear in the area
Nashville Mayor John Cooper introduces first lady Jill Biden during the Nashville Pride...
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival
Deadly shooting investigation on Edgehill Avenue.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Edgehill apartment complex
Deadly shooting in Edgehill