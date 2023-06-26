Missing items hidden by Alex Friedmann found at detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County sheriff announced the discovery of several items believed to be hidden by Alex Friedmann in the ductwork of the Downtown Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Daron Hall, three bags were found in a mechanical room, inside the ductwork in a non-secure section of the jail. The sheriff’s office seized a makeshift uniform, black shoes containing handcuff keys in one of the soles, and $100 in cash.

“These final missing pieces solidify our theory of his evil plan to create mayhem and massive loss of life.”

“In 2020, prior to opening the facility, we were confident all weapons were removed from the DDC,” Hall said. “During the investigation, we learned Friedmann may have left other non-lethal items hidden. These final missing pieces solidify our theory of his evil plan to create mayhem and massive loss of life. It’s difficult to describe how dedicated our employees have been to solving the final mystery of this bizarre and frightening crime,” Hall said.

Sheriff Hall said where the items were found was searched multiple times because Friedmann was seen on video spending long periods of time in the area. Recently, jail staff noticed irregularities in the ductwork sheet metal, which led to the discovery.

Friedmann was convicted of felony vandalism in July 2022 for planting weapons in the jail’s walls during its construction in 2019. He was sentenced on October 6, 2022, to 40 years in prison.

Sheriff Hall said DCSO employees spent endless hours in hopes of bringing closure to this crime, and their tenacity paid off.

