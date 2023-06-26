Manchester police warn of bear in the area

The bear has been in the area for at least 24 hours, according to police.
Manchester Police Department logo
Manchester Police Department logo(Manchester Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Manchester Police Department (MPD) is warning its residents about a bear in the area.

Police said the bear has been in the Manchester jurisdiction for at least 24 hours.

MPD said that the bear is outside of its normal habitat and could be dangerous.

“Do not approach the bear, even for pictures or video,” MPD said in a Facebook post. “If you wish to view the bear, please do so from a safe distance.”

MPD said that if anyone has questions about the bear or safety concerns, they can call the MPD and ask to speak with Captain Deford at 931-728-2099.

