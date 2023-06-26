Inmates escape through ceiling, skylight from Henry County jail, sheriff’s office says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates who allegedly pried through their cell ceiling and pried open a skylight on the roof.

The sheriff’s office says Ronnie Sharp and Joshua Harris escaped the Henry County Jail and left in an unknown direction on Monday morning. The two are believed to be responsible for stealing a 2006 white Chevy 3500 four-door truck with a black dump bed on Highway 69 North, HCSO said.

Harris was serving time for violation of his sentence and has a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff’s office said. He’s 40 years old, 5′9″, 150 pounds and his last-known address is in the 400 block of Routon Street in Paris, Tennessee.

Sharp was serving time for numerous pending charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary. HCSO says he’s 48 years old, 5′11″, 160 pounds and his last-known address is in the 900 block of Meyes Road in Hazel, Kentucky.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office considers both of these inmates to be dangerous and ask the public to not approach them if seen. Please call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 731-642-1672 or your local law enforcement agency,” HCSO said.

