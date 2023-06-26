Former Predators goalie Pekka Rinne takes on new role with team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former superstar goaltender Pekka Rinne is back with the franchise he played nearly 700 games with, but this time in a new role on the hockey operations side of things, the Nashville Predators announced on Monday.

The Preds’ incoming general manager Barry Trotz says Rinne will be the team’s new European Development Coach and Scout. The Smashville hockey legend steps into this role after spending the previous season as a Special Alumni Advisor.

“As European Development Coach and Scout, Rinne will work primarily with all goaltenders in the organization, including prospects overseas; scout European-based goalies for the franchise; and continue to work, learn and observe alongside Predators Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok. Based in Finland, he will also travel to Nashville and Milwaukee and attend team camps,” the Predators said.

Rinne is Nashville’s franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category including games played and wins, among other categories. He’s also one of 12 goaltenders in NHL history with at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.