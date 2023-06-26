First Alert Weather Forecast: Heat is on the rise this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Days Thursday to Saturday for dangerously high heat. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are expected starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. On Friday, some spots could very well make a run at 100°. Heat index values look to be well into the triple digits during this time.

Dangerous heat the end of the week (WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight clear and warm with comfortable humidity levels. The low will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow similar to today, it will be hot, but the humidity will stay in check. Look for plenty of sunshine with the high near 90. This will be the “coolest” day of the week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

MID-WEEK:

Highs will be back in the 90s on Wednesday with a few more afternoon clouds but still plenty of sunshine for most of the day. The humidity will start to slowly creep up.

While the main focus on Thursday will be highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits, a passing thundershower is possible.

The same goes for Friday, the high will soar to near 100 degree.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Highs well into the upper 90s on Saturday and near 90 by Sunday with a few showers and storms each day.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.