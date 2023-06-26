First Alert Forecast: Extreme Heat by This Weekend

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THURSDAY - SATURDAY

After our rounds of strong to severe storms overnight, our focus will now shift to excessive heat and humidity that will settle into the Mid State by the end of this week and this upcoming weekend.

We’re expecting high temperatures in the Mid to upper 90s starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. On Friday, some spots could very well make a run at 100°. Heat index values look to be well into the triple digits during this time.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android.

EARLY WEEK

It’s going to be a sunny afternoon with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A great day for outdoor plans!

Tomorrow will also be sunny. It will be the “coolest” day of the week with highs in the upper 80s for most of the area during the day.

MID-WEEK

Highs will be back in the 90s on Wednesday with a few more afternoon clouds but still plenty of sunshine for most of the day.

While the main focus on Thursday will be highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits, a passing thundershower is possible.

The same goes for Friday, but the bigger story is the excessive heat building back in.

Excessive heat will enter the mid state by late-week. (WSMV)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs well into the 90s on Saturday and near 90 by Sunday with a few showers and storms each day. Stay tuned for more details.

