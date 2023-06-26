First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Expected This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THUR-SAT

After our rounds of strong to severe storms overnight, our focus will now shift to excessive heat and humidity that will settle into the Mid State by the end of this week and this upcoming weekend.

We’re expecting high temperatures in the Mid to upper 90s starting on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. On Friday, some spots could very well make a run at 100°. Heat index values look to be well into the triple digits during this time.

EARLY WEEK

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine across the Mid State today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. We should feel that humidity gradually dissipate as the day goes along. Tonight, will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s.

Good sunshine is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s for most of the area during the day. The afternoon should be slightly more humid as well.

MID-WEEK

We’ll be back near, if not into, the 90s on Wednesday with a few more afternoon clouds but still plenty of sunshine for most of the day.

While the main focus on Thursday will be highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits, I also can’t totally rule out a passing shower in the afternoon.

The same goes for Friday, but the bigger story is the excessive heat building back in.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs well into the 90s on Saturday and near 90 by Sunday with a few showers and storms each day. More details to come.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.