Davidson Co. Sheriff confident they found everything Alex Friedmann hid in jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After spending millions of taxpayer dollars, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they found everything a Nashville man hid inside the Davidson County Detention Center.

Alex Friedmann was convicted last year for felony vandalism and hiding weapons inside the jail. Last week, investigators found the last pieces he put in a very secret place.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are confident they found everything Friedmann hid. They say he had a list of the items throughout the jail. For three years, investigators have been searching for the last pieces and were able to find them thanks to fresh eyes.

Inside a metal air duct, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies found a plastic bag with a makeshift uniform, $100, and keys to handcuffs stuck to the soles of a pair of shoes.

“This wasn’t a dummy as it relates to knowing where to plant everything,” said Sheriff Daron Hall. “It was all done intentionally and in locations you would never understand.”

While Friedmann did not testify during the trial as to why he planted the items, prosecutors say they aimed to help future inmates escape.

Hall said the ductwork would have been Friedmann’s last stop if he was trying to escape.

“My version of the events was there was going to be bloodshed and then he was going to dress and leave,” he said.

Hall said they went through two million hours of video footage to find Friedmann throughout the jail and used that to locate the items.

“We look around, looked all over the space, but never thought to open up the duct work to try and find it.”

WSMV4 asked, since Friedmann was convicted a year ago, do they believe there are more items sitting in the jail somewhere?

“We would not have moved people back in if we were not confident all those weapons inside were gone,” said Sheriff Hall.

Friedmann is currently serving a 40-year sentence at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

