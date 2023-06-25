New details emerge on deadly traffic stop shooting

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy has been seriously injured after a deadly shooting altercation with a suspect at a traffic stop.

On June 24, an officer stopped the suspect at a traffic stop near Rosewood.

The deputy shot at the driver during the altercation and was injured also in return.

The Shelby County deputy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now stepped in to investigate the deadly shooting.

In an update, TBI shares new details on the deadly shooting.

The suspect, driving the vehicle, got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off, dragging the deputy nearly 100 yards and injuring him in the process.

The deputy then shot his weapon striking the suspect, and leaving him with a gunshot injury.

Both were in transport to a nearby hospital, but the suspect did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

TBI is still investigating the details of the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Multiple Barista Parlor locations have been closed this week after all employees at the stores...
Barista Parlor locations close following employee walkout
Nashville Pride Parade
Heightened security surrounds Nashville Pride weekend
Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’
Jill Biden in Nashville at Pride Fest
First Lady visits Nashville Pride Festival

Latest News

Woman flown to VUMC after Kentucky shooting
Dr. Jill Biden visits Nashville Pride
Dr. Jill Biden visits Nashville Pride
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Jill Biden at Nashville Pride
Jill Biden at Nashville Pride