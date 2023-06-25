First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong to severe storms will track through the Mid State tonight

Damaging winds are a threat tonight along with the potential for hail as strong storms track across the Mid State. (WSMV)

A First Alert Weather Day stays in effect through tonight as strong-to-severe storms will develop later on across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The timing is from 8:00 P.M. to 2:00 A.M. Storms will track from Northwest to Southeast. The main concern will be damaging straight-line winds, but large hail and extremely heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding are certainly possible. The tornado threat is still low but not zero.

The severe threat will quickly wane tonight after the line of storms moves through. Any lingering showers should clear up by daybreak.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 90º. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

It gets hotter heading into the end of the week into next weekend. Highs soar to the upper 90s with a small chance of storms Thursday and Friday.

Our next good rain chance comes on Saturday and potentially into Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are expected as a cold front moves through. Highs on Saturday will still be in the upper 90s, but temperatures should fall a good bit into Sunday.

