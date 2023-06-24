Police: Woman shot, airlifted following argument

The woman had allegedly become involved in an argument with a man who, police say, began waving around gun.
Christian County KY Sheriff's Office Logo
Christian County KY Sheriff's Office Logo(Christian County KY Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A woman was shot and airlifted following an argument in Hopkinsville Saturday morning, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Deputies were called to a home on Petsch Lane just after midnight. Upon arrival, police discovered a woman with a gunshot wound and a male suspect.

Investigation showed the suspect, 47-year-old Jeffrey Proffitt, got into an argument with the woman and allegedly pulled out a handgun from his vehicle. Law enforcement said he began waving it around as the two argued, and the gun went off, hitting the woman in the leg.

The woman was airlifted from the scene and is currently in stable condition.

Proffitt was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to CCSO.

