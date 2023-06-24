Police: Naked man exposed himself to people in business parking lot

Franklin Police said a reward is available for information to identify the man.
Franklin Police want to identify a man accused of exposing himself to others near a business on...
Franklin Police want to identify a man accused of exposing himself to others near a business on Harpeth Industrial Court.(Franklin Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to identify a man standing naked behind a business on Harpeth Industrial Court.

Police said the man exposed himself to several people in an adjacent parking lot.

There is a cash reward for information to identify the man. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’

Latest News

Friday evening news update
Barista Parlor employees walk off the job
Barista Parlor employees walk off the job
Nashville pride prepares for festival amid threats
Nashville pride prepares for festival amid threats
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Mom, daughter & daughter’s boyfriend face second degree murder charges in fatal overdose case, police say