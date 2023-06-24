Police: Naked man exposed himself to people in business parking lot
Franklin Police said a reward is available for information to identify the man.
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to identify a man standing naked behind a business on Harpeth Industrial Court.
Police said the man exposed himself to several people in an adjacent parking lot.
There is a cash reward for information to identify the man. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.