Police: Naked man exposed himself to people in business parking lot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are trying to identify a man standing naked behind a business on Harpeth Industrial Court.

Police said the man exposed himself to several people in an adjacent parking lot.

There is a cash reward for information to identify the man. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.