Jill Biden visits Nashville to celebrate Pride month
The First Lady is expected to give remarks at the Nashville Pride event.
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Nashville to celebrate Pride month. Biden is set to visit the Volunteer State on Saturday afternoon and is expected to make comments around 4:45 p.m.
Afterward she will be attending a political event for the Biden Victory Fund.
Prior to visiting Nashville, Biden also visited Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday.
