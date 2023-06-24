Jill Biden visits Nashville to celebrate Pride month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Nashville to celebrate Pride month. Biden is set to visit the Volunteer State on Saturday afternoon and is expected to make comments around 4:45 p.m.

Afterward she will be attending a political event for the Biden Victory Fund.

Prior to visiting Nashville, Biden also visited Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday.

