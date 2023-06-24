Jill Biden visits Nashville to celebrate Pride month

The First Lady is expected to give remarks at the Nashville Pride event.
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S....
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)(Brian Inganga | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Nashville to celebrate Pride month. Biden is set to visit the Volunteer State on Saturday afternoon and is expected to make comments around 4:45 p.m.

Afterward she will be attending a political event for the Biden Victory Fund.

Prior to visiting Nashville, Biden also visited Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday.

