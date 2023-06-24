First Alert Weather Day: Steaming Hot Sunday with a Severe Threat

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for Strong to Severe storms
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Big time heat and strong-to-severe storms are expected on Sunday

Heat indices will be in the triple digits on Sunday along and west of I-65.
Heat indices will be in the triple digits on Sunday along and west of I-65.(WSMV)

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat and strong storms. Showers and storms are expected to start the morning, but there is some dry time for the afternoon. It’s going to be very hot and humid in the afternoon with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits along and west of I-65.

Strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds and large hail to the Mid State on Sunday.
Strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds and large hail to the Mid State on Sunday.(WSMV)

Later in the evening, a line of storms will push through the Midstate. Strong-to-severe storms embedded in this line will bring heavy downpours and the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Western counties will see the storms as early as 6-7 P.M., Nashville around 8-9 P.M., and moving into the Plateau around 10 P.M. The timing may change slightly. The strongest storms will mainly be along and north of I-40.

The sunshine returns on Monday. It will be another very warm day around 90º.

The summer-like pattern continues for the rest of the week. Each day next week will feature temperatures in the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Our next rain chance comes on Thursday. Clusters of storms could impact the Mid State.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat indices will certainly be in the triple digits.

Scattered showers and storms are possible next Saturday. Check back for updates.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

