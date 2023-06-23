Smashville to host Broadway Block Party while hosting NHL Awards, Draft

The Nashville Predators are launching its 25th anniversary with a Broadway Block Party and a week full of NHL events, and, of course, a concert.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smashville is gearing up for a week’s worth of hockey action as the NHL Awards and Draft will take place next week.

“Fans can enjoy this FREE party featuring live music, red carpet walks, games, alumni autographs, giveaways, food trucks, activations and more. Don’t miss this incredible week of events as we begin our season-long celebration of 25 years of Predators hockey!”

Here’s a look at the list of events set for next week in Nashville:

Monday, June 26

“See the biggest names in the league during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Join the party early for FREE block party activities, catch celebrities and players walk the red carpet & enjoy live music and awards on the Broadway stage,” the Preds said.

  • Broadway Block Party, 3 p.m.
  • United by Hockey Mobile Museum: 3 - 7 p.m.
  • Preds Alumni Appearances & Autographs: 4 - 6 p.m.
  • NHL Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: 4:30 p.m.
  • Brothers Osborne Performance on Broadway Main Stage: 5:45 p.m.
  • 2023 NHL Awards Doors: 6:30 p.m.
  • 2023 NHL Awards Show: 7 p.m.
  • Mitchell Tenpenny Performance on Broadway Main Stage: 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

  • 2023 EA SPORTS™ NHL 23 World Championship™: 12 p.m.
  • United by Hockey Mobile Museum: 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Broadway Block Party: 3 p.m. Preds Alumni Appearances & Autographs: 4 - 6 p.m.
  • Live Music Starts: 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

  • United by Hockey Mobile Museum: 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Broadway Block Party: 3 p.m. Preds Alumni Appearances & Autographs: 4 - 6 p.m.
  • Jo Dee Messina Performance on Broadway Main Stage: 5 p.m.
  • Top Draft Prospects Red Carpet Arrivals: 4:30 - 5:15 p.m.
  • 2023 NHL Draft Round One: 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

  • NHL Draft Rounds 2-7: 10 a.m.

