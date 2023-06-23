Residents celebrate World Refugee Day

The Nashville event featured stories from four refugees who now call Music City their home.
Dozens of people attended an event in South Nashville to celebrate World Refugee Day.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people were in South Nashville celebrating World Refugee Day on Thursday night.

“It’s a really great time for communities to come together, learn more about and hear refugee stories, learn their music and culture and really show appreciation for refugee communities,” Kosar Kosar, an organizer for Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

The day was first set aside in 2001.

Thursday’s event featured stories from four refugees who have made Music City home.

There was representation from several countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Iraq.

“It is very overwhelming but rewarding because we had a very long journey until we made it to the U.S. and we are celebrating today for just being 10 years here in the United States and this is our home and we are so happy to be here,” Hala Alaw, who migrated from Iraq, said.

“We’ve been on a journey that we were looking for a safe country that we can call home again and finally we are here, and this is our home,” Nuha Alaw, who also migrated from Iraq, said.

The event included a band and a signed proclamation from Mayor John Cooper.

