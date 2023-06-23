Puffed Wheat Bars

Ingredients:

1/2 cup salted butter 1 cup mini marshmallows 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup light brown sugar 1/2 cup light corn syrup 1/3 cup cocoa powder 1 tsp vanilla extract 8 cups unsweetened puffed wheat cereal

Directions:

Grease a 9x13 baking dish and set aside. Heat a large pot over medium heat on stovetop. Add in 1/2 cup salted butter and allow to melt. Add in 1 cup mini marshmallows and stir until melted. Remove pot from heat and turn off stove. Add in 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Stir to combine. Add in 1/2 cup light corn syrup and vanilla extract and stir. Add in cocoa powder and stir. Finally add in puffed wheat cereal and stir until all cereal is coated in chocolate mixture. Transfer to greased 9x13 baking dish and spread out evenly. Allow to cool for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving. Cut, serve, and enjoy!

