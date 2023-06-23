Prosecutors try to pin down murder weapons in Cobra bar murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A gun expert held up a World War II era Mosin-Nagant in court Friday as prosecutors painted it as a potential murder weapon in the 2018 killings outside The Cobra bar.

Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio were both shot once, by what prosecutors allege, were two separate rifles.

Horace Williamson is the first of two men on trial for their murders. The alleged shooter, Demontrey Logsdon, will stand trial separately after Williamson’s trial.

Firearms and Tool Mark Supervisor Ryan Kent couldn’t conclusively say the Mosin-Nagant was used in the killings Aug. 17, 2018. The rifle had been stolen, along with several others, from a home earlier that month. The owner of the guns testified he had kept the Mosin-Nagant loaded with lead-tipped bullets that “mushroom” when they’re fired. Kent concluded it could be the same gun that fired the bullet that killed Sarrantonio, but he couldn’t be for certain.

Kent also couldn’t conclude if any of the stolen rifles definitively fired the .22 caliber bullet that killed Teal.

Prosecutors also called two DNA analysts to the stand Friday, but they were unable to provide much DNA evidence linking Williamson to the crime scene. They do allege, though, that one of Williamson’s fingerprints was found on a cell phone stolen from one of the survivors of the violent robbery.

A cell phone analyst also testified Friday putting Williamson in the vicinity of a number of robberies in the weeks prior to the double-murder outside The Cobra bar. That testimony was questioned by Williamson’s defense.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.