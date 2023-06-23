Prosecution: stolen rifle, fingerprints link defendant to scene of Cobra bar murders

Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio were killed outside the East Nashville bar in August 2018.
Prosecutors provided new evidence Thursday linking Horace Williamson to the scene of a robbery and double-murder outside the Cobra bar in 2018.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prosecutors provided new evidence Thursday linking Horace Williamson III to the scene of a robbery and double-murder outside The Cobra Bar in 2018.

Williamson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio. Prosecutors said Williamson was the accomplice of the alleged shooter, Demontrey Logsdon.

The prosecution called multiple Metro Police officers to the witness stand Thursday. Some chronicled the arrest of Williamson, after pursuing him for a potential kidnapping the same day of the early morning murders Aug. 17, 2018.

Previous coverage
Chilling first day of testimony in murder trial of man accused in Cobra bar killings

One investigator testified that a stolen rifle, believed to be one of the rifles used in the murders, fell out of the truck Williamson was evading police in. That same investigation revealed a backpack with Logsdon’s ID in it.

A forensic analyst also testified that Williamson’s fingerprints were found on a cell phone belonging to one of the robbery victims outside of The Cobra Bar.

Logsdon will be tried separately after the jury returns a verdict in the case of Williamson.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Survivors testify about Cobra Bar murders
Jacqueline, 72, was sexually assaulted early Wednesday night inside her home, Metro Police said.
72-year-old attempted rape victim details terrifying night inside Nashville home
Man tried to sexually assault 72-year-old woman
Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’