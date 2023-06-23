Prosecution: stolen rifle, fingerprints link defendant to scene of Cobra bar murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prosecutors provided new evidence Thursday linking Horace Williamson III to the scene of a robbery and double-murder outside The Cobra Bar in 2018.

Williamson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Brandon Teal and Jamie Sarrantonio. Prosecutors said Williamson was the accomplice of the alleged shooter, Demontrey Logsdon.

The prosecution called multiple Metro Police officers to the witness stand Thursday. Some chronicled the arrest of Williamson, after pursuing him for a potential kidnapping the same day of the early morning murders Aug. 17, 2018.

One investigator testified that a stolen rifle, believed to be one of the rifles used in the murders, fell out of the truck Williamson was evading police in. That same investigation revealed a backpack with Logsdon’s ID in it.

A forensic analyst also testified that Williamson’s fingerprints were found on a cell phone belonging to one of the robbery victims outside of The Cobra Bar.

Logsdon will be tried separately after the jury returns a verdict in the case of Williamson.

