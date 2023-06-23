Poll: Nashville is best fit for MLB expansion team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Professional baseball players overwhelmingly believe Nashville would be the city best fit for a Major League Baseball expansion team, according to a new poll from The Athletic.

Out of 100 responses to the Athletic poll, which surveyed active MLB players, 69 said Nashville would be the best potential MLB expansion city. Ten players said Montreal would be the best city fit for a new MLB team; five players said Montreal and Austin would be good fits and four said Portland.

Two players said Vancouver would be best for an expansion team and two others said Salt Lake City.

Music City Baseball, a group dedicated to bringing major league baseball, specifically the “Nashville Stars” to the Music City, said Commissioner Rob Manfred has consistently described Nashville as a worthy candidate for an MLB team, according to a LinkedIn post about the poll. Manfred named the city as a potential option five years ago when the topic of expansion had surfaced, the group said.

“Thanks to the work of Music City Baseball and the leadership of Dave Stewart and many more, that interest — among players and fans — has grown substantially,” the post said.

This year, former New York Yankees all-star and major league manager Don Mattingly was named as an advisor to Music City Baseball to help push for an MLB franchise, the group announced. If awarded a franchise, the current plans are to name the new team the “Nashville Stars” in honor of several Negro Leagues baseball teams that played games in Nashville prior to the integration of Major League Baseball.

“We intend to honor that legacy,” the group said. “The name also recognizes that Nashville is home to numerous stars in music, entertainment and sports.”

Mattingly is providing counsel on key strategic matters and working to gain support in bringing a team to Nashville. His support will help advance a plan to develop a diverse investor group with a goal of becoming the first MLB franchise to have majority Black ownership, expanding on the league’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, the group said.

“The approach that Dave Stewart and his team have in Nashville is exactly what the game of baseball needs,” Mattingly said in a news release. “I am glad to see MLB taking an active approach on these important issues. We need more diversity in the game, and it starts from the top down.”

Mattingly spent one year playing minor league baseball in Nashville in 1981. Mattingly played for the Nashville Sounds, then a Double-A affiliate of the Yankees, where he was the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year after batting .316 with seven homers and 98 RBI.

Mattingly is currently a bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. He previously was the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Mattingly spent all 14 seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees, winning the 1985 AL MVP Award and nine Gold Gloves while being named to six All-Star teams. He was named the franchise’s 14th captain in team history in 1991, serving until the end of the 1995 season.

“Simply put, Don Mattingly knows baseball,” Nashville Stars Board Member Dave Stewart said in a release. “He was a pure hitter, played near-flawless defense, and has been successful as a manager and coach because of his baseball mind. He is well-respected around the game of baseball, and we are lucky to have him with us.”

It’s unclear if a timetable has been set for an MLB expansion. The Oakland Athletics are reportedly moving to Las Vegas.

