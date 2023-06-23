NASCAR fans preparing for Nashville race weekend

One family traveled from as far away as Florida to spend the weekend and carry on the tailgating tradition.
They started arriving at the track Wednesday morning to get the best spot.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans started lining up at Nashville Superspeedway when the gates opened Wednesday morning to get the best spot for their campers.

Some people even traveled from across the country to see their favorite drivers compete in Middle Tennessee.

Ken Fritz and his family got stocked up on everything they need for camping before heading to the track. Three generations of his family traveled from as far away as Florida to spend the weekend and carry on the tailgating tradition they normally reserve for college football.

“We do enjoy going to the race and watching the races, but more importantly we enjoy being here and hanging out,” Fritz said. “We enjoy it, and we enjoy hanging out. Every year we seem to bring back more people and get bigger.”

While the final touches were being made in the pit lane, Leonard Stanton was busy stocking up on memorabilia to sell fans on their way to the track.

His model cars are collectors’ items and can go for hundreds of dollars. He’s hoping to have good sales this year with the new night race letting fans trickle in to shop throughout the day.

“I’m the only one they can get it from, so they are happy to get it,” Stanton said. “I usually help them out and get them a good deal.”

The model cars were one of the first things to be put on display outside Gus Coorssen’s RV parked right along the back straight. He’s hoping to feel the cars as they race past their group of NASCAR friends that are now more like family.

“The longer you do it, the more people you get to know,” Coorssen said. “People recognize you, so it seems like you gain a fan group of people.”

A lot of work goes into preparing for the perfect race weekend, Coorssen said. He takes hours to make sure the TV has signal, the coolers are packed and the summer décor is out in full force.

“It’s the shopping and the preparation and the food,” Coorssen said. “How many people are we going to have? How much do we buy? How much can we put in the freezer and put into the fridge? Because we are limited on space on there.”

He’s hoping the rain clears out and they are able to enjoy a fun weekend at the superspeedway.

