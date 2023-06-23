Mom, daughter & daughter’s boyfriend face second degree murder charges in fatal overdose case, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following months of investigation into the December 2022 overdose death of 43-year-old Jamie Hughes in her Belmont-Hillsboro area home, three people have now been arrested, Metro Police said Friday.

Police said a mom, daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend are facing charges of second degree murder and distribution of drugs. Tamara Sue Morales, 56, of Portland, her daughter, Alexandra Guerriero, 31, of Nashville, and Guerriero’s boyfriend, Maxwell Delancy, 33, of Nashville, were all arrested, according to Metro Police.

Based on the investigation, the three suspects had contact with Hughes and conspired to sell her a substance containing fentanyl. Police said the narcotic sale is believed to have taken place at a Wallace Road motel on Dec. 21, 2022.

Hughes was found dead at her home the following day.

Police say Delancy was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hermitage after detectives spotted him at an area gas station and followed the vehicle to a motel. The driver, Kelando Cato, 42, was wanted on for especially aggravated robbery charges in connection to the shooting of a woman during a carjacking on Ocala Drive on Jan. 12, police said.

Cato had a pistol and fentanyl with him at the time of his arrest, police said.

“In addition to the outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant, Cato was also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Cato has aggravated assault and felony cocaine convictions in his past), gun possession during the commission of a dangerous drug felony, and possession of fentanyl for resale.”

Police say as Delancy was being arrested, a drug task force in Sumner County arrested Morales at her Portland home. Guerriero was taken into custody at a Hermitage apartment complex.

Bond for the trio was set at $125,000 each and Cato is jailed in lieu of $151,000 bond, police said.

“For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701,” MNPD said.

