Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Middle Tennessee businessman has been indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Richard Allen Davis, 58, is charged with theft of over $250,000, money laundering and six counts of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns.

Davis is the managing partner of Music City Pieworks, which operated as Pie Five Pizza, a national pizza chain. According to Google listings, the restaurant is permanently closed.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

If convicted, Davis could be sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison and fined up to $50,000 for the count of theft. Davis could also face additional sentencing and fines for the money laundering and tax evasion charges, according to a revenue department media release.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

