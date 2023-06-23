Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges

If convicted, the businessman could be sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison and fined up to $50,000.
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(PIXABAY)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Middle Tennessee businessman has been indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Richard Allen Davis, 58, is charged with theft of over $250,000, money laundering and six counts of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns.

Davis is the managing partner of Music City Pieworks, which operated as Pie Five Pizza, a national pizza chain. According to Google listings, the restaurant is permanently closed.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Our department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

If convicted, Davis could be sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison and fined up to $50,000 for the count of theft. Davis could also face additional sentencing and fines for the money laundering and tax evasion charges, according to a revenue department media release.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
Sources: TN GOP lawmakers received letters containing unknown powdery substance
FBI investigating suspicious letters containing unknown white powder sent to TN GOP lawmakers

Latest News

Race fans are getting ready for a weekend of racing at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR fans preparing for Nashville race weekend
Nashville Pride Parade
Heightened security surrounds Nashville Pride weekend
Fans gear up for NASCAR weekend
World Refugee Day was celebrated on Thursday in Nashville.
Residents celebrate World Refugee Day