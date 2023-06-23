Man, woman accused of stealing $40K in checks from Belle Meade mailboxes

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were arrested Thursday after police say they stole checks totaling more than $40,000 in Belle Meade.

Casey Vickers, 25, and Amanda Snyder, 26, are both charged with multiple charges, including identity theft and forgery. The mail thefts happened in April, according to the Belle Meade Police Department.

One Belle Meade resident reported not receiving a check worth more than $25,000 from her insurance company. Police said the check was fraudulently signed by Vickers and deposited into his bank account on May 13.

Snyder is accused of stealing checks worth more than $15,000 combined from Belle Meade mailboxes, according to police. Snyder forged her signature on the checks and deposited them into her bank account in April, police said.

Both were booked into Metro jail on Thursday, where they remain in custody in lieu of bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.