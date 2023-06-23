Man, woman accused of stealing $40K in checks from Belle Meade mailboxes

The thefts reportedly happened in April.
FILE
FILE(WAFB)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were arrested Thursday after police say they stole checks totaling more than $40,000 in Belle Meade.

Casey Vickers, 25, and Amanda Snyder, 26, are both charged with multiple charges, including identity theft and forgery. The mail thefts happened in April, according to the Belle Meade Police Department.

One Belle Meade resident reported not receiving a check worth more than $25,000 from her insurance company. Police said the check was fraudulently signed by Vickers and deposited into his bank account on May 13.

Snyder is accused of stealing checks worth more than $15,000 combined from Belle Meade mailboxes, according to police. Snyder forged her signature on the checks and deposited them into her bank account in April, police said.

Both were booked into Metro jail on Thursday, where they remain in custody in lieu of bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’

Latest News

Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’
Man funds lifestyle by scamming women
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges
Race fans are getting ready for a weekend of racing at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR fans preparing for Nashville race weekend