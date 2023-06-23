Man wanted on multiple domestic violence charges arrested after hours-long standoff with police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted on multiple domestic violence warrants, who was listed on a top 10 most wanted list this week, was arrested Thursday afternoon after an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT officers, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 44-year-old John Leslie Patton Jr. was arrested after MNPD received a tip that he was staying at a home on Allenwood Drive.

Detectives at the scene demanded Patton to come outside and shortly after, an occupant exited and confirmed to officers he was still in there. Police say Patton was wanted on two domestic assault, two aggravated assault and probation violation charges.

Those charges stem from incidents involving physical violence with multiple victims since 2022, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody without incident and is being held in lieu of a $24,500 bond.

