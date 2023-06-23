Large tree nearly splits house in half

A homeowner in Texas said that he and his family feel lucky to be alive after a large tree crushed the home. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRING, Texas (KHOU) - Hundreds of thousands of Texans lost power as a line of severe thunderstorms rolled across the Lone Star State.

But one family in a suburb of Houston is just lucky to be alive after a massive tree crashed through the middle of their house.

The homeowner asked to remain anonymous but agreed to share their terrifying experience.

He said he was in his backyard Wednesday night when he first noticed the storm clouds rolling in and the winds picking up.

He said instincts told him he needed to move his family to the back of the house and into his daughter’s first floor bedroom.

That’s where he, along with his wife and his 2- and 4-year-old girls were and his mother-in-law upstairs in her bedroom when the giant pine tree smashed through their home, nearly splitting it in half.

“It’s a crack and a boom and then you could feel the house shake from the tree falling on it,” the homeowner said. “It’s heartbreaking. I’ve cried all day because we’ve worked hard to put this house together and get it where it is now. We take care of it, and this is our place we can call home.”

Video from inside the home shows debris everywhere, the frame of the house splintered into pieces.

The homeowner said seconds after the tree crashed through their home, he grabbed his family, and they ran out of the house and into their truck and drove away. They were scared the house would collapse on them.

He says rain then drenched the entire inside, destroying everything, including his two little girls’ hearing devices. He said both his daughters suffer from hearing loss.

This two-story home is one of the hardest-hit homes in the Spring Branch subdivision in Spring.

But other parts of the neighborhood are also dealing with storm damage. Yard after yard, there were uprooted trees, some toppled onto cars, as well as downed power lines blocking streets.

Some were still without power hours later after losing it Wednesday night.

The homeowner said despite everything they’re grateful to be alive. They do have insurance, so they plan to rebuild.

