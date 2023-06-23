Heightened security surrounds Nashville Pride weekend

This year’s event comes with some elevated safety concerns after an out-of-state threat.
Security measures are in place and law enforcement is urging attendees to stay safe during the festival.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Pride events have kicked off in music city.

The big parade and festival begin tomorrow morning, but this year’s event comes with some elevated safety concerns after an out-of-state threat.

Vendors say the community is excited about Pride and is looking forward to a celebration and time of reflection on what the community has gone through.

It has been a tough year for some.

On Thursday, a man from Kansas made a threat toward an event at this year’s Nashville Pride.

The Department of Justice said that the man wrote on Facebook about making pressure cooker bombs for Pride and also threatened a mass shooting.

One community advocate says he is confident both staff and attendees will be safe.

“No matter what community you’re a part of, threats are always going to be a part of our lived experience. Right?” admitted Phil Cobucci, the director of Inclusion, TN. “Just living in today’s culture, it’s a matter of see-something-say-something, so yeah, unfortunately, that’s the world we live in today and I’m thankful our police and our detectives to do what they have to do to keep us safe.”

If you are planning to attend Nashville Pride, here are some things to keep in mind, prior to arriving:

  • clear bags highly recommended
  • all bags subject to search
  • no outside food or drink (except water)
  • no scooters/bikes
  • no weapons

Attendees are allowed to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers, and the entire festival is fenced-in with controlled access.

Tomorrow’s parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at 8th Avenue South and Broadway. Then, the festival begins at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

