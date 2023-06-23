GRAPHIC: 83-year-old driver hits worker before crashing into storefront

Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 83-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a 19-year-old employee before crashing into a store and support pole.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pickering Hill Farms store in Avon, Ohio.

Avon police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video graphic.

Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened. (WOIO, AVON POLICE, SIMPLISAFE, CNN, Avon Police/SimpliSafe)

Avon firefighters transported the employee to an area hospital. Police said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Avon police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Workers were putting the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve...
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
With fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
GRAPHIC: Driver hits 19-year-old store worker in Ohio
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law