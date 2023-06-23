First Alert Forecast: Hotter weekend with strong - severe storms late Sunday

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The weekend will be much hotter. Scattered showers & storms will return on Sunday. A few could become severe during the afternoon and overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will be a perfect summertime day for outdoor fun. It’ll turn hot with plenty of sunshine. We’ll have moderate humidity and a light southwest wind, 5 - 10 mph.

Sunday will bring the chance for a few showers and/or thunderstorms at anytime. There could even be a few areas of rain during the morning. That said, most of the day will be dry. It’ll turn very hot especially where no rain falls through early - mid afternoon.

During the late afternoon and evening, a batch of strong - severe thunderstorms will develop and move from northwest toward the southeast. Damaging wind gusts and hail are likely with some storms. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, but not overly likely. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued. Stay weather aware Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Download the First Alert Weather app if you don’t already have it. You’ll receive watches and warnings through that app and be able to check on First Alert Live Radar whenever you like.

Strong - severe storms will be possible in Middle Tennessee late Sunday afternoon and Sunday...
Strong - severe storms will be possible in Middle Tennessee late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers will exit Nashville early on Monday. Many areas will actually be dry all day, Monday. Southeastern Middle Tennessee is the most likely area for lingering showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. It’ll remain hot and humid with highs around 90.

Humidity will drop some on Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher humidity and much hotter weather will then take hold for the end of next week.

